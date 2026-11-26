NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The man wanted in connection with a shooting in Norwood was arrested by Massachusetts State Police troopers early Thursday morning in Norton following a chase, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Elton Borges, 33, of Brockton, was taken into custody shortly after midnight. In addition to the Norwood warrant, he is now charged with failure to stop for police, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and several motor vehicle violations.

According to Norwood police, a trooper assigned to the Middleborough Barracks spotted a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 495 overnight Wednesday that had been reported stolen.

“After initially stopping for the trooper, the suspect fled, and the Trooper followed,” Norwood police said in a statement. “Another trooper deployed stop sticks, which the suspect vehicle struck near Exit 27 in Norton. The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and after a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.”

Borges was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Borges was wanted in connection with a shooting in Norwood Wednesday morning that injured one person. He is accused of opening fire on Nahatan Street, sending eight bullets into a black SUV at approximately 8:20 a.m. Two of the bullets hit the 59-year-old SUV driver in the arm and hand.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

The shooter, later identified as Borges, fled that scene in a white pickup truck. Investigators said Flock cameras captured photos of it, and a “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) alert was issued. The truck was spotted in Westwood shortly after the shooting, then was pursed by the Massachusetts State Police into Randolph.

It was eventually recovered in Raynham by the Massachusetts State Police prior to his arrest.

“We don’t have any idea what caused this. The victim had no idea, he said he was driving and ended up being shot, we really can’t even take any guesses,” said Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padden.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

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