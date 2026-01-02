CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man has been arrested on charges relating to a shooting in Cambridge on Christmas day that left himself and another person hurt, according to Cambridge police.

Nelson Portillo, 34, of Cambridge, was arrested Friday.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. on December 25, Cambridge police responded to a home on Howard Street for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they located Portillo and another person suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local hospitals and have since been treated and released.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests Portillo discharged a firearm inside of the home during a gathering, striking himself and another person.

Portillo is facing multiple charges including with Assault & Battery with Dangerous Weapon, Discharge of a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building and Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License.

He was arraigned in Cambridge District Court and is being held pending a dangerousness hearing.

Cambridge Police Detectives, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

