BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old woman pleaded guilty to charges today after being accused of posing as a teenage foster child to enroll several Boston high schools in 2022.

Shelby Hewitt enrolled in three Boston Schools, including English High School in Jamaica Plain and Burke High School in Dorchester, and claimed to be as young as 13.

Charges included five counts of felony forgery, identity fraud, larceny over $1,200, and public employee standards of conducts violation.

