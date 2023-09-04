DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Thirty-five people were displaced Monday after a fire broke out in Dorchester, drawing a large emergency response and ultimately impacting five buildings.

The Boston Fire Department said crews were first called to 37 Holiday St. where flames burned through the back of a house and extended to a building next door on Monday afternoon.

On the department’s Twitter account, officials said several rear porches in the back of the home at 37 Holiday Street collapsed as a result of the fire.

Authorities also shared photos from the scene, including an image of crews spraying down the back of the house, which appeared to be burnt out with remnants of the porches and back wall visible.

In an update just before 4:15 p.m., the Boston Fire Department said the fire was knocked down.

Later speaking with reporters, fire officials said two buildings were considered total losses as a result of this fire. Other buildings sustained heat damaged, with charred or melted siding in some spots.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, officials said.

While everyone inside the impacted buildings at the time of the fire was able to get to safety, officials said four pets were missing as of around 6 p.m.

At least 15 ladder trucks were spotted on scene at one point during the emergency response.

While emergency crews continued to work, 7NEWS spoke to one man who said he was sitting at his house roughly one block away from the fire when he saw a large amount of smoke suddenly drifting through the area. The man said he ran toward the fire and saw flames.

“It was pretty thick,” he said of the smoke.

One woman said she lives in a building next to the site of this fire. She said she and everyone else in her house were able to get out safely.

“So, that’s lucky on us and thank God for that,” she said.

One other woman spoke to reporters while holding her pet dog.

“I just grabbed her out of her cage as fast as I could and ran out the door,” the woman said. “…She’s so scared right now.”

Fire officials said the Red Cross and the Boston Cabinet of Community Engagement were helping displaced people find housing as of Monday evening.

The cause of this fire remained under investigation.

