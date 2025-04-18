STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Dunkin’ in Stoneham Tuesday, police said.

Kelly Desilier, who has no known address, is charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and possession of burglarious tools, according to the Stoneham Police Department.

At around 11:55 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Dunkin’ at 65 Main St., finding signs of forced entry and a break-in upon arrival, police said in a statement. Officers also determined that the cash registers were missing money.

Police were able to identify a suspect, and spotted a man fitting the description on Main Street near the Reading town line, officers said. The man — later identified as Desilier — ran away but was found by a Wakefield police officer on Bolton Street in Reading, police said.

Police discovered a crowbar and over $400 in cash on Desilier and determined he was wanted on a warrant out of Quincy District Court, the statement said.

Desilier was arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court.

Authorities noted that there have been several recent break-ins at different Dunkin’ locations in the area.

