REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was shot in Revere early Thursday morning, police said.

At around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Park Avenue and Yeamans Street, according to the Revere Police Department.

Officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

