GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A store employee is accused of setting two fires at a Gloucester Market Basket last week, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

Matthew R. Johnson, 35, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts each of burning personal property and attempting to burn a building, the department said in a statement.

At around 8:20 p.m. last Friday, firefighters responded to the store on Gloucester Crossing Road to find two separate fires inside, officials said.

The flames were fully extinguished by 9 p.m., and no injuries were reported. The grocery store was able to reopen the next day after crews ventilated and cleaned the building, officials said.

Local and state police and fire officials conducted an investigation and determined the fires to be suspicious.

Johnson is slated to appear in Gloucester District Court Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)