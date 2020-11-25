QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) -

A 350-pound loggerhead sea turtle rescued on Cape Cod Friday has died.

The adult turtle was found stranded on a beach in Truro, in what the New England Aquarium called a rare occurrence for this time of year.

The turtle arrived at the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy not breathing on his own and minimally responsive.

Veterinarians and biologists administered medications and replacement fluids to help stabilize the turtle, but the New England Aquarium says they did not expect him to make it through the night.

He remained in guarded condition with multiple health problems over the weekend.

Despite receiving care around the clock, his condition continued to deteriorate and he died Tuesday.

Necropsy results confirmed that the turtle stranded after becoming too weak to survive, according to the New England Aquarium.

He reportedly had been ill for weeks or even months and had reduced body fat, pneumonia and possible abnormalities in several organs.

“We want to thank the public for the outpouring of well wishes for this turtle as well as your support for the Aquarium’s sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation program,” the New England Aquarium wrote. “Our work continues for the more than 70 other turtles in the hospital and the dozens more stranding daily that need care.”

