36 arrested as Straight Pride Parade members, counterprotesters clash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 30 people were arrested and four police officers were injured as counterprotesters faced off with the “Straight Pride Parade” as it marched to City Hall for a rally Saturday.

Members of the parade said they were supporting freedom of speech and their sexuality.

“It’s great to be straight, straight pride,” said Teresa Richenberger.

“All these protesters … this is their right, but it’s my right to be here too,” said Marvina Case.

But counterprotesters, who greatly outnumbered the marchers, said the parade was offensive.

“By attempting to organize a Straight Pride Parade people are just trying to make fun of or ignore the very, very real oppression that LGBTQ+ people have gone through,” said Gina Rose.

Boston police said 36 people were arrested and four officers were injured.

