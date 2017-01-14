36 farm animals seized after animal cruelty complaint

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police have seized 36 goats, sheep, chickens and other animals from a farm in Rumney, New Hampshire, following a complaint of animal cruelty.

The New Hampshire SPCA says the animals are being cared for and will be evaluated by a farm animal veterinarian. They were brought in Tuesday.

The SPCA is asking for the public’s assistance in caring for the group. More information is at http://www.nhspca.org .

