36-year-old arrested in connection with Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man wanted for a shooting on Friday morning in Roxbury, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for shots fired on Chesney Street just before 11 a.m. found ballistic evidence and established a crime scene in the area, police said.

A short time later, officers were told that a male victim presented himself at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

A suspect, identified as Jermaine Grant, 36, of Jamaica Plain, was later located and was placed under arrest, police said.

He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court for attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded gun, assault and battery by means of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling.

