BOSTON (WHDH) - Blue Mountain Jamaica Restaurant is one of 37 restaurants across Boston that recently received approval for a liquor license.

Owners Marcia and Michael Satchell say the license upgrade will help completely transform their business.

“We’re grateful and thankful for this opportunity,” said Marcia. This is history and we’re so grateful to be apart of this history making moment.”

Boston city officials approved the more than 30 new licenses last week after a 2024 legislation by Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“It provides more revenue, it provides a space for people to come and dine, and just enjoy themselves,” said Marica. “It also provides a space for people to come and just have community engagement.”

Healey and Wu filed a “home rule petition” in September 2024 with the goal of supporting underserved communities and diverse local entrepreneurs, while boosting economic growth.

“I know how important our restaurants are to every single neighborhood, and every single neighborhood needs to have a place where you can go and have a good time,” said Wu. “But also see investments made back into the community.”

The owners say they’re already working on incorporating traditional Jamaican drinks into the menu and hope the new license puts Blue Mountain on the map.

They say they’re looking forward to welcoming new customers.

“For this neighborhood to have somewhere they can come and enjoy a cocktail, they don’t have to go to the Seaport or somewhere else, they can just come here and enjoy a cocktail,” said Michael.

