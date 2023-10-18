BOSTON (WHDH) - The crypt below the North End’s Old North Church was restored after a 10-month project.

Nikki Stewart, the executive director of Old North Illuminated, said visitors will see a renovated structure.

“There was a lot of work that needed to be done,” Stewart said, “particularly the repointing of much of the brick structure that folks will see when they visit the tomb.”

The crypt has 37 tombs which were used for burials back in the 1800s. More than a thousand people are buried in the church.

Several tombs still had the original wooden doors, which had been covered with plaster. Workers were able to remove those to get the tombs restored.

It also gave archaeologists an opportunity to study the contents of the tombs.

“As we were taking the doors off, obviously some of the contents had shifted over time,” Project Manager Lauren Knollmeyer said. “We just did everything that we could to respectfully put things back in the tomb and not disturb them.”

The last pieces were put into place on Wednesday, and crews are hoping the repairs last for many centuries to preserve those buried in the crypt.

“When you come down here, you will see some of their final resting places,” Stewart said. “I think it does help contextualize and humanize those folks.”

The church’s next project is to build a handicap ramp to go inside the crypt in the coming years.

