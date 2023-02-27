BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of dirt bikes were seized in Roslindale along with drugs and firearms following a lengthy investigation, according to officials.

The Boston Police Department announced the seizure of 37 “off highway vehicles” following a search conducted in the area of Lochdale Road on Friday, Feb. 17.

On their website, the department detailed how the operation was the result of a “long-term investigation” that became focused on groups involved in illegal drag racing.

The vehicles were seized after authorities honed in on the area of 44 Lochdale Road, with members of the BPD’s Auto Theft Unit conducting the search, as well as the D-4 and E-5 Drug Control Units.

Police also found at least six guns during the search, including an AR 15 and two Glock pistols. Also seized were three extended magazines and a silencer, along with a pellet gun.

36 grams of fentanyl were also found, leading to drug trafficking charges for several suspects arrested over the past week, according to the police department.

Among those arrested were:

Angel Javier Mejia Lara, 26, of Roxbury

Wallis Baez Pimentel, 31, of Roxbury

Ramon Antonio Villar Peguero, 20, of Roxbury

Melfi Octavio Rosa Hiraldo, 35, of Dorchester

Lara in particular was charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (5x counts)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (3x counts)

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Registering of Bets

Money Laundering

Trafficking of Class A Fentanyl (2x counts)

Distribution of Class A Fentanyl (5x counts)

Receiving Stolen License Plate

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle (3x counts)

Operating an Illegal Repair Shop and Conspiracy

In Pimentel’s case, the 31 year old faces charges that include:

Registering of Bets

Use of Telephone for Gaming and Betting Purposes

Conspiracy

The remaining suspects face several drug-related charges, including a count of Drag Racing against Peguero.

