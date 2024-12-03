BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car in Brockton Tuesday morning, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

At around 6:23 a.m., police responded to the intersection of North Main and Battles streets for a report of a pedestrian crash involving a Dodge Caravan, the office said in a statement.

First responders found a woman, identified as Bettie Etienne, of Brockton, in the roadway with serious injuries, the DA’s office said. Etienne was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the office.

Surveillance video from early Tuesday morning shows Etienne crossing the roadway while a red hand was lit up on the pedestrian control signal, investigators said. The traffic light was green for traffic to proceed along North Main Street at the time, the office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

