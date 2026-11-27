FRANCESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old woman was killed and two other people were hurt in a fire at a home in Francestown, New Hampshire Thursday night, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The victim was identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as Desiree Leavitt, of Francestown. Her cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation, and the manner of death was ruled accidental, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

At 11:11 p.m. Thursday night, a 911 caller reported hearing an explosion before observing a home on fire on Pleasant Pond Road, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Francestown Fire Chief Larry Kullgren, and Francestown Police Chief Mark J. Philibert said in a joint statement. They said the caller indicated there may have still been someone inside the home at the time.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found flames had spread throughout the home, and a man and a child were in the driveway. First responders said they found out a woman and several pets remained inside the home.

The man and child were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Leavitt’s body was located inside the home at approximately 2:35 a.m., officials said. Multiple dogs and cats were also found dead.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

The cause is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Francestown Police and Fire Departments.

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