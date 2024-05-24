BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s sprawling Memorial Day Flag Garden is back this year, bringing 37,000 flags to Boston Common in tribute to fallen Massachusetts service members.

The display is organized by Home Base and the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund and is assembled each year with help from volunteers.

In place in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on the Common, the flags represent each service member from Massachusetts who has given their life for the United State since the American Revolution.

The flags will remain on display through May 27.

