375 Beth Israel Lahey Health employees have tested positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly 400 employees across the Beth Israel Lahey Health system have tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed Thursday.

A total of 375 workers at 13 Beth Israel Lahey Health facilities have contracted the virus, a spokesperson for the healthcare system said.

One hundred forty-five of the cases originated at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and 62 cases are from Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

There were also positive cases reported at Beverly Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, Mount Auburn Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital, Winchester Hospital, Anna Jaques Hospital, BILH Behavioral Services, BILH Continuing Care, and BILH Primary Care.

On Thursday, 353 workers had tested positive for the virus.

The cases include both patient-facing and non-patient-facing staff.

There was no word on the condition of those who tested positive.

