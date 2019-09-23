38 arrested, fentanyl and cocaine seized in massive Merrimack Valley drug enforcement operation

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thirty-eight people are facing federal drug charges after a 10-week enforcement operation called “Devil’s Highway” ended with the seizure of fentanyl and cocaine that was allegedly being distributed throughout the Merrimack Valley, officials announced Monday.

The summer crackdown was a coordinated effort by federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations to focus on drug distribution activity in Lawrence and between Lawrence and destinations in New Hampshire, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Lelling says the operation targeted the distribution of opioids, including fentanyl and heroin, and resulted in the seizure of more than 14 kilograms of fentanyl, five kilograms of heroin, 29 kilograms of cocaine, four firearms, and body armor.

“Operation Devil’s Highway was tremendously successful in targeting street-level drug trafficking in Lawrence, which is a hub of illegal drug distribution for all of New England,” Lelling said in a press release. “This kind of operation can only succeed with the full commitment of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, coupled with realistic planning to target the most prolific drug distributors. This will not be the last time we target drug dealers in Lawrence or their customers from points north.”

Most criminal charges in the investigation stem from weekly “sweeps” in Lawrence that targeted individuals distributing opioids.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, says operation Devil’s Highway “should serve as a warning to others thinking of filling the void created by these arrests.”

The following defendants are facing federal charges:

Jason Medlen, 32, of Methuen, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl

Louis Delvecchio, 51, of Methuen, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl

Santos Obispo Guerrera Lara, 35, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Douglas “Sunny” Grasso, 34, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl

Brian Brae, 35, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl;

Enel Alfredo Mendez-Aquino, 29, of Lawrence, charged with distribution of fentanyl and cocaine

Jorge Alexander Andujar Romero, 29, of Lawrence, charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Edward Jesis Mar Carmona Ortiz, 42, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Steven de Jesus de Leon Trinidad, 22, of Lawrence, charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute a heroine/fentanyl mix

Luis Felix Franco Herrera, 21, of Lawrence, charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Jose Rodriquez-Walker, 32, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Johanny Mejia-Nunez, 43, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl

Ronyel Pena, 18, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl

Joe Martinez, 24, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl

Ysrael Nunez, 37, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; and aiding and abetting

William Cabrera, 30, of Lawrence, charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin; and possession with intent to distribute heroin and oxycodone

Oscar Guadalupe Martinez, 37, of North Andover, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute and distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 1 kilogram or more of heroin

Stiven Torres Martinez, 21, of North Andover, charged with conspiracy with intent to distribute and distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 1 kilogram or more of heroin

Jason Jimenez, 24, of Bronx, New York, charged with possession with intent to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl

Milton Elias Lara, 42, of Lawrence, charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl

Alexsander Padro, 28, of Methuen, charged with distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl

John Mena, 24, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 10 grams or more of acryl fentanyl, a controlled substance analogue

Yunior Darismir Prandys Torres, 22, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance, to wit, fentanyl

Juan Perez Diaz, 22, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance, to wit, fentanyl

Jose Ventura, 37, of Lawrence, charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 10 grams or more of fentanyl

Leisy Baez-Zapata, 21, of Lawrence, charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl; and aiding and abetting

Erick Alberto Paulino Amador, 28, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl

Bernardito Carvajal, 28, of Haverhill, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Alfredo Rivera, 31, of Haverhill, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Julio Esthil-Cifre, 30, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Edgar Castro, 45, of Revere, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine

Julio Ortiz-Chaparro, 47, of Boston, charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine

Crishanty Aybar Arias, 22, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Cesar Lara Castillo, 36, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance; false representation of social security number, and aggravated identity theft

Santiago Rubel Guerrero Tejeda, 22, of Bani, Dominican Republic, charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl

Jesus Maria Aybar Franco, 34, of Lawrence, charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Marino Amador Baez, 34, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Willin Arias-Castillo, 35, of Lawrence, charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl

