SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Police Chief Shumeane Benford announced Sunday that Heinsky Anacreon, 38, of Malden, has been indicted for murder in the shooting death of Charline Rosemond in Somerville in 2009.

Charline Rosemond was last seen alive in Somerville on April 7, 2009. Her body was found slumped in her father’s car in a parking lot in Union Square on April 13.She had been shot.

At the time of her death, Charline Rosemond was 23 years old, living with her family in Everett and working at a car dealership in Brighton. She had told friends and family that she was planning to buy a used Lexus. She had withdrawn a substantial amount of cash from her bank earlier that week to make the purchase.

Evidence developed by the Cold Case Unit of the Middlesex District Attorneys’ Office alleges that, acting together, Anacreon and his friend, Roberto Jeune, induced the victim to bring the cash she had withdrawn to a remote parking lot, where she was shot and killed.

Jeune, whom the victim had believed was one of her closest friends, allegedly convinced her he had a contact who could secure the type of car she was looking for at a favorable price.

Together, Jeune and Anacreon used that car as bait to gain the victim’s trust. In the aftermath of the murder, prosecutors say Anacreon admitted to a close confidant that he had provided the .44 Magnum firearm that was used to take the victim’s life and that he had disposed of the murder weapon by throwing it into a body of water. The murder weapon has never been recovered. Roberto Jeune died of natural causes in Philadelphia on July 8, 2024.

“Charline Rosemond was a promising and hard-working young woman with her whole life ahead of her,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan. “We allege today that she was taken advantage of and murdered by two men who were willing to take her life for $4,000. They killed her in cold blood. They celebrated the murder with a bottle of champagne, and they left her body in a parking lot for days, while her family frantically searched for her. This indictment is the first step in holding Anacreon accountable for Charline Rosemond’s murder. It is another reminder of our commitment to neither forgetting nor giving up on uncharged cases. I want to thank our State Police homicide unit and the Somerville Police Department detectives who never gave up on this case,” said District Attorney Ryan.

In addition to the indictment for First Degree Murder, Anacreon has also been indicted for one count of attempt to willfully mislead a police officer, and one count of attempt to willfully mislead an attorney, charges that arise from his efforts on May 21, 2024, to obstruct justice during a proffer session with authorities.

Anacreon was arraigned Monday morning and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)