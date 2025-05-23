NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 39-year-old man accused of peering into dorm windows at Merrimack College in North Andover faced a judge Friday.

Tyler Jacquard, of Melrose, appeared in court in Lawrence for a pretrial hearing. He was arrested earlier this month on charges in connection with that incident.

On Friday afternoon, Jacquard was answering to an additional charge for a similar incident on the same campus back in April.

Prosecutors arrested a high cash bail because he has a record of “peeping Tom” incidents dating back to 2010, including at schools such as Wellesley College, Boston University, and Endicott College in Beverly.

“In November of 2018, Mr. Jacquard was arrested after being found on the Endicott College campus in Beverly after a female student had reported awakening from her sleep, in her dorm room, to Mr. Jacquard standing in a hoodie at the foot of her bed,” said prosecutor Brian Barrett.

Jacquard’s attorney requested a lower cash bail, telling the judge his client has never missed a court appearance.

“He works as a landscaper, although he does have a criminal record, he hasn’t have any defaults in the past 10 years,” he said.

Prosecutors said that, in the Merrimack College incidents, Jacquard told police he was a student and then claimed he lived across the street before saying he was visiting a friend.

When police located his car near the campus, they found the windows open and the second and third-row seats removed, prosecutors said.

If Jacquard is able to post $7,500 bail, he has been ordered by the judge to be fitted with a GPS tracking device and to stay away from the Merrimack College campus.

