39-year-old man killed in collision in Peru, Maine

PERU, Maine (AP) — A 39-year-old man has been killed in a head-on collision in Peru, Maine.

The Sun Journal reports that James Luckern, of Rumford, lost control of his sedan on the snow-covered road Monday afternoon. His vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into a pickup truck.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s office says the driver of the truck, 62-year-old Earl Micklon, of Norway, was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)