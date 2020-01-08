MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a third employee of a Manchester, New Hampshire bar in connection with the violent assault of a man early New Year’s Day.

Timothy Wilcott, 31, of Manchester, faces a simple assault charge for punching the victim in the head outside of McGarvey’s, according to Manchester police. He has been released on personal recognizance.

A video of the altercation that went viral online shows employees dressed in “STAFF” T-shirts bringing the man out of the pub and onto the sidewalk, where Wilcott allegedly delivered a punch.

Trevor Dyer, 23, of Raymond, kicked the victim in the head while he was on the ground and Dustin Bourque, 32, also of Raymond, pushed the man and assaulted a bystander, police said.

Dyer faces a second-degree assault charge, while Bourque faces two counts of simple assault. They were both released on bail and are scheduled to be arraigned at later dates.

The bystander that had allegedly been assaulted, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Pichette, of Manchester, had originally been arrested at the scene with a violation-level disorderly conduct charge after being found wrestling with McGarvey’s staff members, police said. Authorities have since dropped this charge.

