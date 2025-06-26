LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A third employee was cleared after an investigation into racist remarks made at Lynnfield High School’s graduation on June 6.

According to officials, two employees involved in a conversation caught on a livestream resigned from their positions in the town.

An investigation determined a third employee didn’t make any inappropriate comments and tried to defuse the conversation. That employee has been reinstated.

