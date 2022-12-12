TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a brazen bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last month, federal authorities announced Monday.

Ramone Andre Clayton, 21, of Jamaica, was arrested Dec. 9 in Connecticut and charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to armed bank robbery. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Two co-defendants, Miquel A. Jones and Omar Odion Johnson, were previously arrested and charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston on Dec. 1. Jones and Johnson remain in state custody on related charges.

According to surveillance video obtained from the Steamship Authority ferry terminal in Vineyard Haven, it is alleged that less than 40 minutes after the robbery – at approximately 8:58 a.m. on Nov. 17 – Clayton was captured arriving in a silver sedan to a parking lot nearby the ferry terminal, parking the vehicle, purchasing ferry tickets and boarding a ferry at 9:21 a.m.

Approximately 30 minutes later, at 9:53 a.m., Johnson is allegedly captured arriving to the same parking lot and getting into the driver’s seat of the silver sedan Clayton had previously arrived in and parked before boarding a ferry. It is further alleged that Johnson is later captured driving the silver sedan to the vehicle reservation clerk booth, purchasing a vehicle ferry ticket and boarding a freight ferry in the silver sedan at 12:24 p.m.

On Nov. 19, Jones was arrested on state charges of accessory after the fact and was later charged with armed and masked bank robbery in Edgartown District Court on Nov. 282. On Nov. 25, a criminal complaint and warrant were issued by the Edgartown District Court charging Johnson with the Nov. 17 masked and armed robbery of the Rockland Trust bank. Johnson was located and arrested in New Haven, Conn., and was taken into state custody. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

