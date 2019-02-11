3rd person arrested in theft of Boston officer’s gun

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A third person has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Boston police officer’s gun in Rhode Island.

Pawtucket police say 24-year-old Kyle Benford conspired with two Rhode Island strip club dancers to steal the weapon Feb. 2, which had been locked in his car’s glove box. He was arrested over the weekend and charged with larceny and conspiracy.

Police records show Boston Officer Emanuel Brandao told authorities he and the women were “hanging out” at a Pawtucket hotel, and he discovered his gun was missing after they left.

The gun was found in the mail slot at a Providence fire station.

The women told authorities the officer paid them $2,500 for sex.

Benford’s case is not listed in court records and it’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

