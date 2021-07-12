WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A third suspect facing charges in connection with the stabbing and beating of a 17-year-old lifeguard in Worcester earlier this month has been ordered held without bail.

Pedro Felix Camacho, 21, was arraigned Monday in Worcester Central District Court on a charge of armed assault to murder in an incident at Bell Pond on the Fourth of July that left a lifeguard injured, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The lifeguard has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Celestine Bigirimana, 22, and Mohamed Abdullahi, 19, both of Worcester, were previously arraigned on charges in the stabbing.

A juvenile has also been charged in the case.

Investigators say the lifeguard was attacked after informing the suspects that they could not smoke and drink at the pond.

Camacho, Bigirimana, and Abdullahi are all due in court this week for dangerousness hearings.

