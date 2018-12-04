3rd suspect arrested in beating of a college student

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a third suspect has been arrested in the beating of a college student in Burlington, Vermont, this fall.

Tam Mai, of Winooski, was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop.

He and two other men are accused of beating a 20-year-old student and stealing his wallet, cellphone and backpack. The student suffered a fractured skull.

The student was attacked while walking home from a party on Sept. 30.

MyNBC5 reports the 23-year-old Mai, who has a lengthy criminal history, was being held without bail.

It was not immediately known if he was being represented by an attorney.

Another suspect was arrested and arraigned in October and a second one turned himself in this week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)