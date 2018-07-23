3rd suspect arrested in Canton home invasion

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A third man arrested in connection with a home invasion in Canton earlier this month will face a judge Monday, police said.
Michael Nguyen, 18, of Quincy, was arrested in Dorchester Friday by ATF agents and members of the Canton and Boston police departments, according to a Canton Police Department press release issued Monday morning.
He was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment in Stoughton District Court.
Nguyen’s arrest came after 26-year-old Deronde Bethea, of Brockton, and Brandon Amado, 21, of Stoughton, were arrested on charges of armed home invasion, armed assault in a dwelling, and robbery in connection with the theft of $2,000 cash and a small safe from a home in Canton on July 13.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)