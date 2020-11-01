3rd suspect arrested in connection with shots fired incident in Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a third suspect who was wanted in connection with a shots fired incident in a busy section of the Back Bay on Tuesday.

Shaquan Pinkney, 26, of Roxbury, was arrested on an active warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court on Friday afternoon, police said.

Pinkney is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon to wit-firearm, according to police.

Two other Boston men were ordered held without bail in connection with the shooting on Wednesday. Both pleaded not guilty.

Pinkney is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court at a later date,

