HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A third man wanted in connection with a shooting in Holyoke last month that left a pregnant woman hospitalized and her infant dead has been arrested, officials said Friday.

Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, turned himself over to police on a murder charge in connection with the Oct. 4 shooting on Sargent Street, according to a statement issued by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, has been ordered held without the right to bail on a murder charge for his suspected involvement in the shooting. Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was also arraigned on a murder charge and is being held without the right to bail.

Prosecutors say it appears the three men were in a fight when the shooting occurred.

