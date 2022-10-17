BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton say they have charged a third suspect in connection with an assault in September that left two men injured, including a 68-year-old man who suffered serious head trauma.

The police department announced the arrest of 19-year-old Corey Gallagher-Lee on Monday after he reportedly turned himself in.

Gallagher-Lee is expected to be formally charged with offenses that include Assault and Battery on an Elder or Disabled Person and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, among others.

The charges stem from an incident that happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Walnut Street on Sept. 24, when a group of men attacked the two victims. Friends of the older victim, Carlos Cardoso, said he was still hospitalized as of Friday, Oct. 14, and was unable to speak due to head trauma.

In the graphic video released from Brockton PD, three men can be seen cornering another man as he walks through the area. Cardoso is then seen walking toward the commotion, trying to stop it. Moments later, another man approaches, and punches Cardoso in the face, pushes him to the ground, stomps on his face, then walks away.

The other men, meanwhile, continued to fight with Cardoso’s friend, punching and kicking him. One was armed with a baseball bat. The beating lasted for several minutes before the group dispersed, leaving Cardoso and his friend on the ground.

Two people have already been charged with Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Police detectives are still investigating the assault, and continue to ask that anyone who can identify the parties in the video call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)