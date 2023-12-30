SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A third person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Christmas night crash in Somerset, officials announced Friday.

Donna Arruda, 68, of Seeknok, died Friday afternoon at Rhode Island Hospital as a result of injuries she suffered in the crash on the Somerset side of the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

Her death means new charges of manslaughter while operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence will be filed against Adam Gauthier, 41, of New York City.

He was already charged in connection with the deaths of Floriano Arruda, 73, of Seekonk, and his 15-year-old grandson, Jacoby Arruda, also of Seekonk, who was in the rear of the vehicle.

