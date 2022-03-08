BOSTON (WHDH) - Four winning lottery tickets with $100,000 prizes were sold in the Bay State on Monday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Two of the $100,000 winners were Mass Cash tickets sold at the Corner Market in Chelsea.

Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club tickets with $100,000 prizes were sold at Honey Farms in Oxford and at a 7-Eleven in Dracut.

There were three winning tickets worth $20,000 sold at Pine Crest Convenience in Stoughton, Fall River Gas in Fall River, and a 7-Eleven in Plymouth.

Fifteen other tickets with $10,000 prizes were also sold in communities across the state.

