4 accused of stealing boat on Cape Cod, leading authorities on chase

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were arrested Tuesday night after stealing a boat from a marina in Harwich Port and leading authorities on a high-speed chase, officials said.

Officers responding to the Allen Harbor Marine about 7:45 p.m. for a report of a boat being stolen from a slip saw a 36-foot vessel navigating through the channel and heading for the open ocean, according to Harwich police Sgt. Aram Goshgarian.

The Harwich harbormaster, local police, the U.S. Coast Guard and a Yarmouth patrol boat gave chase in an attempt to stop the stolen vessel. Two employees at the marina also took a small boat to assist with the pursuit, Goshgarian said.

The boat was eventually tracked down and boarded by Harwich police. Christopher Arms, 37, of Harwich, Lisa Storey, 49, of Hyannis, Geoffrey Curran, 23, and Jason Mostacci, 36, of Danvers, were placed under arrest.

Officials credited a quick response by all of those involved for being able to catch up to the speeding boat.

All of the suspects were charged with felony larceny and held on $5,000 bail. They were slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Orleans District Court.

