4 accused of stealing motor vehicle in Lynn, leading police on chase

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were arrested for stealing a motor vehicle Friday in Lynn after leading police on a chase that ended with a cruiser being struck, state police say.

At about 4:10 p.m., police observed a Ford Edge after it exited the tunnel on Route 93 south, and a query revealed the vehicle had been stolen in Lynn on Tuesday, according to state police.

After temporarily losing sight of the stolen vehicle in heavy traffic, police say they located it prior to Exit 18.

A pursuit ensued after the operator of the vehicle failed to stop, police say.

Moments later, the vehicle was forced to a stop by stalled rush hour traffic near the Massachusetts Avenue Connector.

Troopers immediately placed the four young occupants under arrest.

One officer sustained an ankle injury during the apprehension.

During the course of the pursuit, the stolen vehicle came in contact with an MSP cruiser.

There were no injuries related to that crash.

Ivan Cruz-Ortega, 20, of Worcester, Camilo Ruiz-Escobar, 18, of Chelsea, Cindy Martinez, 18, of Chelsea, and a 16-year-old girl from Chelsea were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

