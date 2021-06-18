BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire that spread to two homes in Dorchester left four adults and two children displaced early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Castle Rock Street just before 3 a.m. found flames coming from the second and third floors of an occupied three-family house.

Crews used multiple ground ladders to extinguish the blaze as they battled limited access to the building due to wires and trees, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The rear porches of the house collapsed.

The fire spread to a neighboring building, where firefighters continued to monitor hot spots.

Four adults and two children have been displaced and there were no reported injuries, Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said.

Crews saved one cat that was on the ledge but another cat did not survive the blaze, he added.

Sandra Hanson, whose daughter lives in the three-family house, said, “It’s a very, pretty scary situation. The apartments is all water damage, it’s ruined right now, so hopefully they will be able to get back in to see what they can salvage, but for right now, everything is just shocking. I got a phone call this morning and I couldn’t believe it.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies were able to save one cat that was on the ledge, but unfortunately another cat didn’t make it. pic.twitter.com/D6zwlVK4nU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2021

Commissioner Jack Dempsey briefs the media on the 3 alarm fire on Castle Rock St. 4 adults & 2 children are displaced . @BFD-VAU, ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing .There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/cY3FA1hgfN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2021

The rear porches of the fire building at 15 Castle Rock have collapsed, the companies are hitting hot spots on the exposure building at 17 Castle Rock. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/o1e7zg5do9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2021

Multiple ground ladders are being used to access the building, companies have limited access to the building because of wires and trees. pic.twitter.com/yosfE28IM8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2021

At approximately 2:50 am heavy fire showing from the 2nd and3rd floor 0f a occupied 3 family house at 15 Castle Rock st Dor this is now a 3 alarm pic.twitter.com/lJNevbZtpT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 18, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)