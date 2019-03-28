4 adults, 2 children displaced after fire tears through Lynn home

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A second-alarm fire that tore through a Lynn home early Thursday morning left four adults and two children displaced.

Firefighters responding to 13 Henry Ave. around 3 a.m. found a two-and-a-half story, wood-framed building with heavy fire throughout the top floor.

The six residents made it out of the house safely and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported.

