NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people, including two children, were displaced on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out in the garage of their North Attleboro home.

Crews responding to a reported fire on High Street quickly extinguished the blaze that had originated in the garage, according to North Attleboro fire officials.

Firefighters say the cold temperatures and the snow made it difficult to fight the blaze.

Residents and firefighters could be seen carrying presents out of the home.

Although no one was injured in the blaze, the fire caused damage to the garage and several cars that had been inside it, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

