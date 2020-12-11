LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in Lynn forced two families, including nine children, out of their home early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Warren Street around 4 a.m. found that heavy flames in the basement had quickly moved their way up into the attic, according to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer.

Two families consisting of four adults and nine children were able to safely get out of the home by themselves, Archer said.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

