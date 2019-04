MALDEN (WHDH) - Four people were arrested in Malden on Sunday after police officers executing a search warrant uncovered drugs and loaded guns.

As a result of the search, two illegal firearms were removed from the home and four males were placed under arrest.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)