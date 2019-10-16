4 arrested, 4 kilos of fentanyl seized during drug bust in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were arrested and four kilos of fentanyl were seized during a joint drug operation in Revere on Tuesday involving federal Homeland Security investigators, state police, and Revere police, officials said.

After arranging to buy four kilos of fentanyl for $60,000 each at the Northgate Plaza shopping center on Squire Road in Revere, police arrested the four people who arrived in a vehicle to make the deal.

Gaki Antonio Rodriguez, 44, of Woodland Park, New Jersey, Sandy Suazo, 42, of New Britain, Connecticut, David Diaz Rodriguez, 46, of Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania, and Francisco F. Alvarez, 39, of New Britain Connecticut were arrested on drug charges.

All four were expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court.

The suspects were booked at State Police-Revere and held pending arraignment in Chelsea District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)