4 arrested, 750 grams of fentanyl seized in Lawrence trafficking bust

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Lawrence men are facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say a large quantity of fentanyl was seized during a massive bust early Wednesday morning.

Troopers assigned to the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team identified drug runners, accomplices, and a possible stash house at 10 Kempton Court during a monthslong investigation, according to Massachusetts State Police.

After setting up surveillance in the area, investigators are said to have observed a drug transaction, which resulted in a motor vehicle stop and a pair of arrests.

A search warrant was then executed at the suspected stash house. A third suspect was taken into custody after 750 grams of fentanyl, several finger presses, and $1,060 were seized, police said.

A fourth suspect was taken into custody at a separate location.

Alex Martinez, 32, Jean Carlos Marte-Velasquez, 27, Genesis Fernandez, 26, and Servino Perez-Guzman, 29, are all arraigned Wednesday on trafficking charges in Lawrence District Court.

They are all being held on high bail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)