WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people are facing criminal charges in connection with the stabbing of a 17-year-old lifeguard in Worcester on the Fourth of July, police say.

Officers responding to a report of several males attacking a lifeguard at Bell Pond around 6:30 p.m. found the teen suffering from stab wounds, according to Worcester police.

After an investigation, Celestine Bigirimana, 22, was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and possessing an open container of alcohol.

Soon after police arrested Mohamed Abdullahi, 19, and Melquan Jefferson, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile on charges stemming from the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)