4 arrested after early morning altercation with police outside NH restaurant

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Four people, including three Massachusetts residents, were arrested early Sunday morning during an altercation with police outside of a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers responding to the Bonfire Restaurant & Country Bar for a report of a patron who was kicked out but refusing to leave found the woman in question, along with a man, on a sidewalk outside of the establishment, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Brandon Bakios, 35, of Lowell, allegedly interfered with officers as they attempted to speak with Katie Lavertue, 31, also of Lowell. He was told several times to back away but refused to obey orders, police said.

As an officer attempted to detain Bakios, he began arguing with a restaurant employee, prompting a large crowd to gather. Bakios allegedly resisted arrest and knocked the employee to the ground, forcing police to use a Taser to bring him under control.

Bakios, who suffered an injury to his left eye during the incident, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Lavertue was also taken into custody after she allegedly tried to interfere with the arrest of Bakios. She is charged with obstructing government administration and criminal trespass.

Isaiah Kitchen, 33 of Manchester, was also arrested after police said he refused to vacate the area while the first two arrests were made. He is charged with disorderly conduct.

Daniel Ferrigno, 34, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was said to be acting disorderly and refused to leave the area as the other arrests were being made. He allegedly refused to comply with arresting officers and was taken to the ground, tased and taken into custody. He is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

All four suspects are slated to appear in Manchester Circuit Court on Dec. 21.

