4 arrested after police chase involving stolen vehicle on I-93

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were arrested Friday afternoon following a wild car chase in Boston involving a stolen vehicle, officials said.

Troopers who spotted a Ford Edge leaving the tunnel on Route 93 southbound about 4:10 p.m. attempted to initiate a traffic stop when they determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Lynn on Tuesday, according to state police.

But when the driver sped away, a chase ensued that led to a state police cruiser being struck and ended when the vehicle became stuck in rush hour traffic near the Massachusetts Avenue Connector.

That’s where toopers arrested Ivan Cruz-Ortega, 20, of Worcester, Camilio Ruiz-Escobar, 18, of Chelsea, City Martinez, 18, of Chelsea, and a 16-year-old girl from Chelsea, on a charge of receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

One trooper suffered an ankle injury during the apprehension.

No one was injured when the suspect vehicle hit the state police cruiser.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)