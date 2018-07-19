4 arrested after state police raid apartments, seize drugs and guns

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were arrested Tuesday on various narcotics and firearm charges after state police raided four apartments in Holyoke and seized an array of guns, drugs, and ammunition, authorities said.

State and local police, along with federal investigators made simultaneous entry into four apartments in a residence on Dwight Street and found three long guns, numerous types of ammunition, several types of narcotics, and several thousand dollars in cash, according to officials.

Two of the apartments were said to have been barricaded and fortified with heavy duty locks. When crews made entry, police say 31-year-old Alexander Vasquez tried to flee through the rear door of his third-floor apartment but was apprehended by a team guarding the perimeter.

The other three suspects were taken into custody by entry teams in their respective apartments.

In a first-floor bedroom occupied by 60-year-old David Neveu and 57-year-old Anne Baker, crews seized two rifles and a loaded shotgun, all of which police say were possessed and stored illegally.

Other items that police say were taken were ammunition of various types, including 7.62mm, 223, 32 caliber, 9mm, 22 caliber, and 12 gauge, as well as $5,800.

Juan Carlos Menier-Rodriguez, 20, was also arrested along with Vasquez, Baker, Neveu.

