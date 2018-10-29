4 arrested after woman attacked, robbed inside Boston grocery store

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three women and a man are facing several charges after police say they attacked and robbed a woman inside a downtown Boston supermarket Sunday night.

Officers responding to a radio call for a fight inside the Roche Bros Supermarket at 8 Summer St. around 8:30 p.m. spoke with a woman who stated she had just been attacked and robbed by four individuals, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim told police that the suspects had assaulted her before one of them stole her wallet and phone.

Shantez Cole, 20, of Dorchester, James Isaac, 22, of Chelsea, Aleigha Fernandes, 24, of Chelsea, and Kaylee Rock, 21, of West Roxbury were arrested as they tried to flee the area, according to police.

Cole and Fernandes are charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Isaac is charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery. Rock is charged with disorderly conduct and receiving stolen goods.

All four suspects are slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

