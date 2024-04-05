MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford Police arrested four people this week in connection with a months long investigation into prostitution in Middlesex and Suffolk counties.

The Medford Police Department, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, executed search warrants in Medford, Malden, and Dorchester that resulted in the four arrests, and the seizure of a large amount of U.S. currency and three vehicles for asset forfeiture.

Yojanny Carolina Soto-Pena, 33, of Boston, was arrested and charged with deriving support from prostitution and conspiracy.

Yoledi Deyemir Mejia Gomez, 25, of Medford, was arrested and charged with sexual conduct for fee.

Edilennis Garcia Diaz, 37, of New York, was arrested and charged with sexual conduct for fee.

Jorge Melendez-Olivera, 38, of Malden, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Soto-Pena, Gomez, and Diaz were released on bail Thursday night. Melendez-Olivera is set to be arraigned Friday in Somerville District Court.

Authorities said warrants will be sought for the arrest of up to four more individuals and that additional charges are pending.

“Through the collaborative efforts of multiple agencies, we were able to successfully carry out a large-scale prostitution investigation, targeting those who exploit vulnerable individuals and undermine the well-being of our city,” Medford Police said in a statement. “This operation serves as a clear message that the Medford Police Department, alongside our dedicated law enforcement partners, will not tolerate illegal activities that degrade our community and escalate into more serious offenses.”

