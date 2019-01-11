4 arrested in Stoughton drug bust

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were arrested in Stoughton Friday as the result of an investigation into the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, Xanax and Suboxone, police say.

Stoughton police officers, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, MetroLEC Swat Team, Norfolk County Sheriffs Office and the Randolph Police Department, executed a warrant at a home on Canton Street just before 5 p.m. that uncovered “a large amount of cash and drugs,” according to police.

Wizley and Michena Occivil were arrested on drug charges.

Donald Saladin, 25, of Stoughton, and 27-year-old Henry Nelson, of Brighton, were also taken into custody.

